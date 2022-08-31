Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell died after the sewer wash truck he was driving left the roadway and turned over.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night.

59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.

Russell did not survive. He had been employed with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities since 2017.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol received the report and called city officials about the accident early Tuesday morning.

Cutrell and Glisson were on duty and responded to a call to repair a sewer pipe, said Utilities Director Courtney Driver.

“Speaking personally and for everyone in Utilities, I was greatly saddened to hear of Russell’s death,” Driver said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his son Tanner who also works in our Utilities Field Operations division, and the rest of his family. Russell was dedicated to his job and to serving the community. Like many of our personnel who respond at all hours when there is a water or sewer emergency, he was an unsung hero.”

As with any accident involving city vehicles, the city’s Safety and Risk Management staffs are investigating the accident. The N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health has been notified of the accident.

