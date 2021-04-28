Vaccine hesitancy and reduced turn out causing clinic changes

The CDC said about 5 million people in the country have missed a follow-up appointment for their second dose vaccine shots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly 40% of North Carolina adults have been fully vaccinated. But more progress needs to be made to get people to get their vaccine shots, according to health officials. At least two-thirds of the population still need to be vaccinated to lift the mask mandate completely.

Health officials have said there are lots of doses available but not enough people are booking appointments or walking in to get one.

Officials at the federally supported mass vaccine site in Greensboro said they have given out only about 300 to 400 vaccinations a day in the last week. In the early weeks of the clinic, medics were giving out 3,000 shots daily.

The low turnout has now caused healthcare providers in the Triad to change vaccine clinic schedules.

"We've just been very saddened by having maybe 100 people at the Coliseum in a place that can do 2000 a day," Debbie Grant with Cone Health said.

Vaccine clinics are not only changing hours, some of them are consolidating operations.

"Over time, you're going to see vaccination programs become less large mass vaccination sites and more you can get your vaccine at your doctor's office," said Dr.David Priest of Novant Health.

The CDC also reported that 8% of people in the country have missed a follow-up appointment for their second dose vaccine shots. That's around five million people and health officials want to stress the importance of getting both doses.

"People got a little concerned just based on what they heard. From my personal experience, the second dose was not any worse than the first dose for me. It's not the case for everybody but if you want maximum protection, get the second dose," Dr. Priest said.

Providers have now deployed or have planned new strategies like mobile clinics. Novant Health just launched a mobile clinic to reach into various communities. Guilford County Health Department said its mobile clinic would start in mid-May. Businesses and apartment communities can also request onsite vaccine clinics. Other providers are breaking down their supplies to partner with local doctors.

"We're going to try to get out to more of the businesses and the faith organizations and go to their sites and do smaller groups 30 of 50 that's ok," said Debbie Grant of Cone Health.

Meanwhile, starting Friday masks would no longer be required outdoors in North Carolina. Governor Cooper made the announcement Wednesday. However, masks would still be required in indoor public spaces.

Governor Cooper said that won't change unless more people get vaccinated and if COVID-19 metrics continue to improve. Cooper's new executive order has also increased the mass gathering limit to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.