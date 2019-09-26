GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health officials confirm someone has died from a vape-related death in Greensboro.

Cone Health says the patient died yesterday.

Currently, there are no other details available about the person or their circumstances.

This is a developing story, follow us on-air and online for the latest on our brand new app.

Within the past month, a total of 10 hospitalizations related to vaping were reported at two Triad hospitals - 8 at Cone Health and 2 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Health say the two patients there are in ICU.

