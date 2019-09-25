GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says $250,000 worth of illegal vape cartridges is off the streets. Detectives were conducting interdiction activities on September 19th.

Guilford County detectives intercepted five boxes containing more than 5,000 THC oil vape cartridges that were on the way to a Richmond, Virginia home.

They were "Cookies" brand vape cartridges and "Lemon pound cake" flavor. The cartridges were 91% THC oil.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is on-going.

