Vehicle connected to missing teen found in Yadkin River, officials say

Investigators were searching the river for Nicholas Allen, 17, who was reported missing in February when they found the vehicle.

Officials found a car in the Yadkin River Thursday that they said is connected to a missing teen.

Investigators were searching the river for Nicholas Allen, 17, who was reported missing in February when they found the vehicle. Allen was last seen around February 20, in the Simerson Road area of Davidson County.

Police said at the time that, Allen may have been driving him mom’s black Dodge Journey with NC plate HCV-9093 and may have had a .22 caliber rifle.

His mother, Judy Riley, said she believed he grabbed the gun to sell for gas money but didn’t believe he would use it.

Riley said she couldn’t track her son by phone at the time because it was turned off.

Davidson County officials said they have not found a person, but they believe the vehicle Allen was last in is in the river at the York Hill access.