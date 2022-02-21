Volvo to announce new facility coming to Greensboro

Volvo is expanding its footprint in Greensboro. The company will make an announcement on its newest facility at 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo plans to make an announcement about expanding its footprint in Greensboro on Monday.

There will be a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The event will include a "groundbreaking ceremony for an all-new facility," according to a release from a Volvo Group North America spokesperson.

Volvo hasn't said what the new facility will be, what kind of jobs it will bring, or how many jobs it will look to fill.

WFMY News 2 will stream the briefing in this article.

Volvo's announcement comes on the heels of two big economic announcements in the Triad.