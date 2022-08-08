Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure.
Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors.
The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years.
Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.”
The church was established in 1956 when the university moved from Wake Forest to Winston-Salem.
This created a 125-year tradition of keeping a Baptist church at the center of school grounds.
They have not set a closing date.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775