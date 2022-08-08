x
Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years
Credit: FotoCat - stock.adobe.com

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure.

Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors.

The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years.

Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.”

The church was established in 1956 when the university moved from Wake Forest to Winston-Salem.

This created a 125-year tradition of keeping a Baptist church at the center of school grounds.

They have not set a closing date.

