Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure.



Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors.



The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years.



Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.”



The church was established in 1956 when the university moved from Wake Forest to Winston-Salem.



This created a 125-year tradition of keeping a Baptist church at the center of school grounds.



They have not set a closing date.