Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse

The Randolph County restaurant said they’re grateful no one was injured and have future plans for reopening

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages.

WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed.

“Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on Facebook.

Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steak owner Jimmy Anagnostopoulos spoke out about the roof collapse in an interview with WFMY News 2.

“We got everybody out and thankfully nobody got hurt and we’re very thankful for that. The roof started to collapse almost the whole operating kitchen part, all that part of the ceiling collapse – down into the restaurant,” Anagnostopoulos said. “It was very windy, it was raining very hard, it was actually cold up there and there was like probably that much water, I mean the drains that were up there, the water was going down them, but it’s a flat roof but it was just coming out so fast you can even see the parking lot from on the roof because it was raining so hard.”

He explained the ordeal in detail.

“When I came back down somebody had yelled for me when I came back down I think my sister had already told everyone we were closed, she went to the kitchen and she said she was closed and I went down and we saw all the water coming in, me, the manager, people in charge were telling everyone they need to get out of the kitchen,” Anagnostopoulos said.

He said they do plan to reopen.

“Yes, yes, we’re going to reopen, for sure…we are going to reopen we are going to fix everything back to where it needs to be and open back up,” Anagnostopoulos said.

