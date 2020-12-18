Missing: 85-year-old man last seen driving toward Hardee's in Walkertown

Merlin Charles Kreiser drives a gray Ford Fusion with an Air Force Retired license plate on the front.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding 85-year-old Merlin Charles Kreiser, who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

A silver alert was issued for Kreiser early Friday morning. Investigators say Kreiser was last seen driving away from his home on Lamont Court in Walkertown, heading toward Hardee's. He was wearing a black Carhart jacket, navy blue long sleeve shirt, and tan pants.

Kreiser drives a 2016 gray Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate tag FJT-2752. He has a retired Air Force license plate on the front of his car.