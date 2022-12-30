Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville

Kernersville police took Lucas John Donley, 36, into custody after facing several charges in Virginia including sexual assault of a minor.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville.

Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor.

Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County, Virginia, in the woods in a blue Kia Forte. When officers approached Donley he drove away.

Officers continued to chase Donley through Forsyth County, with the chase ending at Davie County and Forsyth County lines.

Donley was arrested without further incident.

In addition to the sexual assault of a minor charge and other Virginia charges, Donley is facing additional charges by Kernersville police for the chase.

Donley is being held in Forsyth County Detention Center before he will be extradited to Virginia.

No law enforcement or members of the public were injured during the chase.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.