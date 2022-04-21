WATCH LIVE | Greensboro mayoral candidates face off in debate Thursday

The debate is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. WFMY will bring you the stream directly from the Greensboro Jaycees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Candidates running for the office of mayor in the city of Greensboro are set to meet Thursday.

WFMY will bring you the stream directly from the Greensboro Jaycees.

The debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s four candidates running for mayor including:

Mark Cummings

Justin Outling

Eric Robert

Nancy Vaughan

In their last debate, candidates took on multiple including public safety, race relations, jobs, housing and crime.

“Our crime rate is high, but we’ve also had a 14% reduction in crime since from last year,” Greensboro Mayor Vaughan said in the candidates last debate.

Greensboro's general election for mayor will be held Nov. 8. The primary is scheduled for May 17.

