x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WATCH LIVE | Greensboro mayoral candidates face off in debate Thursday

The debate is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. WFMY will bring you the stream directly from the Greensboro Jaycees

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Candidates running for the office of mayor in the city of Greensboro are set to meet Thursday.

WFMY will bring you the stream directly from the Greensboro Jaycees.

The debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s four candidates running for mayor including:

  • Mark Cummings
  • Justin Outling
  • Eric Robert
  • Nancy Vaughan

In their last debate, candidates took on multiple including public safety, race relations, jobs, housing and crime.

“Our crime rate is high, but we’ve also had a 14% reduction in crime since from last year,” Greensboro Mayor Vaughan said in the candidates last debate.

Greensboro's general election for mayor will be held Nov. 8. The primary is scheduled for May 17.

WFMY will bring you the stream directly from the Greensboro Jaycees.

You can watch the debate on WFMY’s social media platforms.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles