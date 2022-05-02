Weaver fire evacuees can get reimbursed for hotel stays

Evacuees displaced by the plant fire can call 336-747-3067. They'll need to show proof of residency and hotel receipts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Families who were put out of their homes due to the Winston Weaver plant fire can now call a hotline to get reimbursed for hotel expenses.

Weaver Fertilizer Company distributed funds to 'Love Out Loud Winston-Salem' to help residents who were within the one-mile radius of evacuations, according to Winston-Salem assistant city manager Patrice Toney.

"Residents need to show proof of residency and hotel receipts," the city's email states.

Evacuees can call 336-747-3067.

Last week, Weaver announced it would donate $100,000 to help those impacted by the fire. Most of the funds will go to Love Out Loud and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Love Out Loud Winston-Salem received $50,000 from Weaver. In a statement, Weaver said the group made up of local churches is "helping meet the needs of our neighbors through reimbursements of hotel stays for those evacuated during the fire. If you were displaced and stayed in a hotel, you can be reimbursed by Love Out Loud for those charges by providing a hotel receipt and proof of residence within the 1-mile evacuation zone."

Second Harvest Food Bank received $25,000 from Weaver. The organization is helping provide food to impacted families.

Weaver said it "will be reserving $25,000 of the total $100,000 for allocation to help meet additional needs of our neighbors."