Winston Weaver chemical fire | What we know in the aftermath of the fire

Firefighters finally got to put boots on the ground at the fertilizer plant on Thursday. We still don't know how the fire started.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Families returned home after a chemical fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant burned for three nights. Now, officials turn their efforts toward the investigation. Here’s what we know in the aftermath of the fire and what’s next.

Families can go home

Winston-Salem fire officials reduced the one-mile evacuation radius down to 660-feet on Thursday night. The smaller evacuation radius only contains a few commercial businesses. Here’s what you need to know if you’re returning home after the fire.

Air quality

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection (FCEAP) is forecasting ‘good’ air quality for Friday and through the weekend. The air quality index is below 50, meaning air pollution poses little or no risk. For the past few days, the air quality remained at ‘moderate’, and officials advised those with breathing problems to stay inside.

The investigation

We still don’t know what caused the fire, but now that firefighters have been able to return to the plant, the investigation on the ground can begin.

The fire started the night of Monday, Jan. 31. Several 911 calls started coming in around 6:45 p.m. from people reporting smoke and flames coming from the building on North Cherry Street.

Assistant Fire Marshal Rick McIntyre, who is the lead investigator on the Weaver fire, said one of the first 911 calls came in from a worker who was at the plant. No other workers were inside. The worker who called 911 was able to get out unharmed. Officials haven’t released any 911 calls to the public.

McIntyre said a 12-person task force is handling the investigation. The team includes members from the SBI and ATF; McIntyre said that is typical in large-scale fires.

Investigators are conducting interviews, surveying the damage on the ground, and reviewing drone footage. McIntyre said they are still collecting information on whether Weaver has tried to update its facility. He said it gets annual inspections because it holds so many chemicals used for making fertilizer.

McIntyre didn’t have a timeframe for when they might be able to determine a cause, saying it could be complicated due to the extent of the damage.

The building’s history

The Winston Weaver plant is 80 years old and passed inspection in December of 2021.

McIntyre explained the plant was built before the city was built around it. He said because the building is much older, it only has to meet the code standards of its time.

McIntyre said the codes of today are much more thorough when it comes to chemical storage.