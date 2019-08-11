GREENSBORO, N.C. — The parents of a Western Guilford High School student who was injured during a classroom experiment say their daughter is being treated for burns at Brenner Children's Hospital.

Pete Green, the girl's father, sent WFMY News 2 a statement on Friday saying, "Aimee is not in great condition, we are currently at Brenner where her burns are being treated and cared for. At this time, we have no further comment."

Guilford County Schools confirmed a student at Western Guilford High School was injured Wednesday when a classroom experiment went wrong, but didn't immediately have further details about what happened. Guilford County EMS said an ambulance was dispatched to the school after a school resource officer called them.

GCS says they are investigating the incident, and will release more details in the near future.

