GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Eight Triad nursing homes are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks. The majority are in Guilford County.

As the numbers continue to climb, WFMY News 2's Jess Winters checked in with both families and living facilities to see how they are doing.

"I'm increasingly worried for my mother's safety of course," Marty Richardson said.

Her soon to be 88-year-old mother has been living at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro for years now.

"I was a daily visitor, I spent several hours with her each day," Richardson explained.

But that all changed on March 13, after the coronavirus spread throughout the facility.



"Even though she tested negative, with the new cases being diagnosed and so many additional people having it there, it does worry me that it will get into her room," Richardson said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 44 cases and 6 deaths at Camden as of Tuesday.



"Since I've been in the medical profession, this has to be one of the toughest times especially for the residents," Patrick Lancaster of Camden Health and Rehabilitation said.



Lancaster said they're doing the best they can, in the worst of circumstances.



"We do communicate with our family members each and every day just to give them an update."

He also said that if one of their residents diagnosed with coronavirus is at the end of their life, family members are able to visit with personal protective equipment on.

"Since the residents aren't able to see their families members due to the restrictions that's just been the biggest struggle."



Each of the 3 phases of Governor Cooper's reopening plan sites 'continued rigorous restrictions on nursing homes.'

Lancaster said the facility has to follow those guidelines strictly. That means, in-person visitation at nursing homes could be more than a month away.



"You hear people say, 'I can't wait to get my hair cut, my nails done, or go to my favorite restaurant,'" Richardson said. "None of that matters to me, I just want to see my mom and hug her."



Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden has the biggest Triad outbreak with 58 total coronavirus cases, and 11 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services will have another living facilities update on Friday.

Triad living facilities outbreak breakdown

All information from the Department of Health & Human Services as of 5/12.

Guilford County:

Camden Health & Rehab

44 total cases

30 residents

14 staff

6 deaths

Clapps Nursing Home

58 total

44 residents

14 staff

11 deaths

Malachi House II

3 total cases

3 residents

0 staff

0 deaths

Forsyth County:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation

2 total

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

Alamance County:

White Oak Manor (in Burlington)

57 total cases

41 residents

16 staff

5 deaths

Peak Resources Alamance

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Davidson County:

Alston Brook

56 total cases

41 residents

15 staff

8 deaths

Randolph County:

