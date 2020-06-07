Why you should do the right thing when you don't agree

You might not agree with the rules, but you should still abide by them, particularly for the safety of others. Blanca Cobb explains.

Even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, many people found a way to celebrate the 4th of July. As you can see in the video, there were big crowds of people on the beaches without masks and not adhering to the six feet of social distancing. From the videos, we see that many people didn't follow the safety recommendations.

Some people resist the safety guidelines because they don't believe that the coronavirus is fatal or that the coronavirus is serious. Some might question whether the safety guidelines such as wearing face masks or social distancing. Still, others don't want to be told what to do.

Even if you don't believe in the safety guidelines, you should follow them because your decision impacts other people. Let me give you an example, let's say you're a smoker. The doctors advise you not to smoke because it increases your chances of getting lung cancer, mouth cancer, emphysema. If you chose to continue smoking then you're hurting yourself. But, if you chose to smoke around others then they can get sick by inhaling the second hand smoke. This is the reason that smoking was banned in several public places. And now there are designated smoking places at various public places. By following rules, you're showing respect and concern for other people's health.

Abiding by safety rules doesn't say anything negative about your beliefs. Just because you follow suggestions that protects others and the community doesn't mean you're a sell out. It doesn't mean you're negating what you believe. You're actually showing responsibility and respect to others. You're putting others first.