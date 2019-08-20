NEW YORK — Lights, no cameras allowed, but there was a lot of action! Believe it or not, we're just months away from the opening of the Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro. The excitement is building and tickets are selling fast.

The Tanger Center offered WFMY News 2 and other local media outlets an opportunity to go to Broadway and experience what's coming to Greensboro.

We had to do some arm twisting, but Taheshah Moise took on the challenge of making the trip to New York, to get a real experience of what Triad fans and ticket holders can expect.

Taheshah attended the performances of: 'Wicked,' 'Beautiful,' and 'Come From Away.' Here's what she had to say about the performances and what fans near and far can expect when the Broadway bus rolls into the Triad.

Taheshah said she had a blast and wasn't the least bit intimidated by the glitz and glamour of New York City. After all, she is from Boston!

You're going to enjoy every minute of the live performances.

