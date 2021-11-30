x
Wildfire burning on Pogue Mountain outside of Marion

Fire crews said the wildfire is in a highly rugged terrain with difficult access to get to it.

Firefighters are responding to a second wildfire in North Carolina. 

Marion Fire Department said the wildfire is on Pogue Mountain just outside of Marion. Fire crews said the fire is in a highly rugged terrain with difficult access to get to it. The wildfire is also very visible from 226 south and I-40, according to fire crews.

Fighters are also still responding to the wildfire burning on Pilot Mountain.

Currently, there's a burn ban across the state due to dry conditions. 

Wildfire on Pogue Mountain just outside of Marion. The fire is in very rugged terrain with difficult access. It is highly visible from 226 south and I-40. Multiple crews are onscene.

