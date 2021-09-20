Winston-Salem City Council to discuss Carolina Classic Fair protocols Monday

City leaders are expected to discuss COVID-19 protocols for this year’s fair.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Council is expected to hold a meeting Monday to discuss and a number of items including the authorization of the Carolina Classic Fair.

According to the council’s agenda, city leaders are expected to discuss COVID-19 protocols for this year’s fair.

City leaders expect the fair to be held October 1-10. Last year’s fair in Winston-Salem was a drive-thru event due to COVID-19.

Looking to go to the fair? Here's what to expect, so far:

Leaders are encouraging people to gather Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for attendance.

Face masks will be required indoors and strongly recommended for all guests.

Officials said if you are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, staff believe that for guest safety it is best to not attend the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair and increase exposure to COVID-19.

Tickets are strongly encouraged to be bought via website or mobile app.

All admissions will be touch free when possible and indoor buildings will have one-way flow where it is allowed.

According to city leaders, the 70-acre Fairgrounds Facility will monitor attendance of guests at any one point in time.

"Should the Fairgrounds see an overwhelming attendance particularly on the midway ride area, staff reserve the right to hold gates to allow the crowd to disperse."