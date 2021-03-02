Winston-Salem Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Police said two suspects robbed the store on South Main Street Tuesday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the store at 2981 South Main Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators talked to store workers who say two men came into the store and demanded money.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a shotgun.

Police say the suspects were able to get away with some cash and cigarettes.

They were last seen running east along Cassell Street.

Police say both suspects are black males around the ages of 16 to 18.

One suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, a blue face mask and white gloves.

The second suspect was also wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white gloves and carrying a blue back.