WS/FCS talk safety protocols and changes after school security incidents

The Winston-Salem Forsyth County School district is looking into a clear-bag pilot program at Mount Tabor High School, among other changes.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education met Thursday in an educational workshop session to discuss different solutions to school security and safety.

Jonathan Wilson, the executive director of safety, security, and emergency management for WS/FCS, said the school district also has various security measures in place including cameras in schools, notifications when any security device goes offline and a single point of entry system in elementary and control points of entry in middle schools. The district is also expanding control points of entry systems in high schools and they do monthly safety drills.

Wilson said the district is looking into a clear bag pilot program at Mount Tabor High School. A shooting at the school in September left one student dead and shook the Winston-Salem community. The pilot program will not be district-wide and officials say the details are still being worked out. However, several board members raised concerns over student privacy, particularly for female students.

There will also be changes around student mental health support. Currently, there are 139 counselors, 24 psychologists, and 45 social workers within the district. In December, the district will launch a formal mentorship program for students, and in January 2022, peer mediation programs will start as well.