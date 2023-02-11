Winston-Salem man facing murder charge after argument led to shooting

Winston-Salem police arrived at the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive shortly before 3 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Genri Sanchez Cisneros was arrested.

Winston-Salem police arrived at the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive shortly before 3 a.m. to find Jose Angel Mariche Cadena with a gunshot wound.

First responders performed life-saving measures and Cadena died at the scene.

After further investigation, officers discovered the two men knew each other, and Cisneros shot Cadena during an argument.

Police were able to locate Cisneros on East Brookline Street and take him into custody without incident around 9:30 a.m.

He is charged with murder. Bond has been denied. Cisneros is set to appear in court Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

