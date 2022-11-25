Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem

Police are looking for the person responsible for murdering 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson on Black Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Richardson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

