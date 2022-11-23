Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire receive 12 months of probation

In addition to probation, they'll have a curfew, pay several thousand in restitution, complete 218 of community service and one of them will have an ankle monitor.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court.

On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete 218 hours of community service, and pay several thousands in restitution. One teen was also required to wear an ankle monitor. They were also ordered to attend school and not associate with one another.

Police said the teens were a part of a group of six that were not only responsible for arson but other acts of vandalism, larceny, and breaking and entering while skipping school.

Officers said these incidents have been occurring steadily over the past several months but are a continuation of behaviors displayed over the last year.

The other teens are scheduled to appear in court January 2023.

