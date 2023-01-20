1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said the shooting happened at the Popeye's on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business.

Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 8:09 p.m. Friday to find Rashaad Pitts, 32, dead in the parking lot.

Police said Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot and died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.