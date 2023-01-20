x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said the shooting happened at the Popeye's on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Credit: WFMY
Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business.

Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 8:09 p.m. Friday to find Rashaad Pitts, 32, dead in the parking lot.

Police said Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot and died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief shares insight into role

Before You Leave, Check This Out