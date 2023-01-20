1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business.
Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 8:09 p.m. Friday to find Rashaad Pitts, 32, dead in the parking lot.
Police said Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot and died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
