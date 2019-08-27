WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for answers in three recent homicides, and one involves a 5-year-old boy.

The police department is putting together a task force to go door-to-door in the neighborhoods where the crimes happened. The team will assemble at Bowman Gray Stadium on August 29 at 3:30 p.m. Here's a summary of each of the crimes:

Man Found Dead From Gunshot in Driveway

On the night of June 5, the body of David Perez Pineda was found in the driveway of a home on Cole Road. He died from a gunshot wound. Police say Pineda's car was located nearby and detectives later learned that the people who lived in the home did not know Mr. Pineda.

5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Bullet After Shots Fired Into Home

On the night of July 6, a 5-year-old boy died after multiple shots were fired outside an apartment building on Cole Ridge Circle. Police say Alberto Rios Navarette was playing inside the apartment when one of the bullets hit him. So far, police have arrested a 17-year-old and two other juveniles in connection to the death, but they're also looking for 17-year-old Santiago Marcial Rodriguez. There's an arrest warrant charging him with murder, but police don't know where he is.

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Home

On July 16, the body of 18-year-old Eneas Fladimir Bustos-Rojas was found in a heavily wooded area near Timlic Avenue. Investigators say he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Eneas was last seen by family members in the very early morning hours of Monday, July 15. At the time, he left his home on foot. The following day, his body was found in a wooded area near his home.

If you have information on any of these homicides, please call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7000 or Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.