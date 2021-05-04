Winston-Salem river otter mural wins national championship

Winston-Salem was one of 85 nominees. The colorful water tank made waves in the nationwide March Madness-style competition winning the Knope National Championship.

An art mural displaying a river otter on a Winston-Salem water tank has won the Knope National Championship, a March Madness-style competition for municipal water facilities hosted online by Engaging Local Government Leaders, according to city officials.

Winston-Salem was one of 85 nominees. The colorful water tank made waves in the nationwide March Madness bracket competition.

Kept afloat by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, global otter protection groups and local media encouraging the public to vote, the tank won every weekly bracket over the past month. In the final round, the colorful critter beat a wastewater reclamation facility in Athens, Georgia with 3,036 votes to 2,615.

Kirsten Wyatt, the executive director of ELGL said the winner of the contest receives, “a trophy, world acclaim, a free All-In membership to ELGL for the year and of course ELGL's forever admiration.”

The mural is visible to thousands of southbound drivers every day on Peters Creek Parkway just south of Clemmonsville Road.

“It helps bring attention to our water resources, our native flora and fauna, and how important they are for our community,” the City of Winston-Salem wrote in a news release.