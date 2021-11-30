Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools extends mask policy into December

Face masks must be on in district buildings, facilities, and on buses.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education voted to extend the mandatory mask requirement.

It means that students, faculty will continue to wear masks into December. The board voted Tuesday night at a special called meeting. Face masks must be on in district buildings, facilities, and on buses.

School leaders said masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing for games and public performances. Masks will still be required during practices or while waiting to play or perform.