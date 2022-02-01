Winston-Salem firefighters battle fertilizer plant fire prompting evacuations

The fire started Monday night on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews are battling a fertilizer plant fire.

Fire crews tweeted a video after shortly arriving on the scene to large and heavy flames. Fire crews said no one was injured at the time of the fire. They also said no employees were in the building at the time of the fire.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

Winston-Salem fire said they were dispatched to a fire on the loading dock. They said the building "collapsed in" as a result of the fire.

They said the plant stores ammonium nitrate about 300-600 tons and there’s a high concern for explosions. The National Institutes of Health said it's used to make fertilizers and explosives. It's odorless and colorless. It has caused blasts at other industrial facilities over the years. They said drones have already captured many mini explosions inside building.

The plant fire prompted evacuations within a mile radius of the plant. Fire crews said people and businesses in the area should expect to be evacuated for 36 – 48 hours.

Multiple agencies are helping including Winston-Salem Fire Department, North Carolina Hazmat, Greensboro Fire Department, Emergency Management, Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County EMS.

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since.