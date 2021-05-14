Detectives searching for murder suspect in Rural Hall apartment shooting

Detectives say someone shot and killed 22-year-old Keaton Michael Goins at the Woodbriar Path Apartments.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help arresting a murder suspect in an apartment shooting.

Investigators said someone shot and killed 22-year-old Keaton Michael Goins in the 600 building of Woodbriar Path Apartments in Rural Hall on Thursday.

The 911 call came in around 8:17 p.m. regarding the shooting. When deputies got there, they found Goins unresponsive. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators said based on evidence, the shooting doesn't appear to be random. However, they are still reminding the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

How to report a tip: