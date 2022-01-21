6-year-old boy injured in wrong-way I-40 crash home from hospital

6-year-old Armani, his father, and his grandmother were all in the first car hit head-on by 69-year-old Pearlie Mae Williams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 6-year-old boy injured in a wrong-way crash on I-40 is home from the hospital, his mother told WFMY News 2's Amber Lake.

Jacqueline Frost said her son, husband, and mother-in-law were all in that first car that was hit head-on. She said her husband, Jose Gonzalez, and mother-in-law, Olivia, are still in the hospital with serious injuries. She said her husband had broken ribs and underwent surgery.

She said her son, Armani, was treated for his physical injuries, but she worries about the psychological ones left behind.

"My son is terrified to get back in the car," Frost said. "On the way [home] after being discharged, my son was screaming."

Troopers said the wrong-way driver, 69-year-old Pearlie Mae Williams, died instantly. They don't know why she ended up going the wrong way on the highway near Whitsett. Investigators said just 20 minutes before the crash, Williams' husband reported her missing.

The crash involved a total of seven cars and shut down westbound lanes of I-40 for about five hours. The road reopened just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

One commuter captured the crash on video and immediately jumped in to help.

"Then I had someone else ask for a pocket knife...so I had a pocket, so I gave it to him and we were able to cut the lady's seat belt with it," Diego Fernandez said.

Troopers are investigating whether the wrong-way driver had a cognitive impairment. They are waiting on a toxicology report from her autopsy.