x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wrong-way driver on I-40 killed after crash involving 10 plus cars in Guilford Co.

The wreck happened Thursday just after 5 p.m. in the area of I-40 West in Guilford County at mile marker 138 near Whitsett and NC-61.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver on I-40 died after a crash involving more than ten cars.

The highway is partially shut down following the wreck. The wreck happened Thursday just after 5 p.m. in the area of I-40 west in Guilford County at mile marker 138 near Whitsett and NC-61. Troopers said the wrong-way driver was in the southbound lanes of I-40W/I-85S before the crash occurred.

The road is closed near exit 138 which is NC-61. The highway will be shut down for a few more hours, according to troopers.

Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at mile marker 138 to Highway 70.

Credit: WFMY News 2

Crash causes massive backup on 1-40 near NC-61 in Guilford County

1 / 4
WFMY News 2
Traffic is back up for miles along I-40 NC-61 after a crash in Guilford County on Jan. 20, 2022.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

2 charged with animal cruelty after discovery of dead bearded dragon, 2 others found alive with missing toes

Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in High Point

Man shot in Winston-Salem on Hollow Ridge Drive dies from injuries

In Other News

NC Forest Service tops to avoid tree trouble