Wrong-way driver on I-40 killed after crash involving 10 plus cars in Guilford Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver on I-40 died after a crash involving more than ten cars.

The highway is partially shut down following the wreck. The wreck happened Thursday just after 5 p.m. in the area of I-40 west in Guilford County at mile marker 138 near Whitsett and NC-61. Troopers said the wrong-way driver was in the southbound lanes of I-40W/I-85S before the crash occurred.

Breaking: wrong way driver traveling in the southbound lanes of interstate 40 westbound and 85 southbound with 10 cars involved in the crash. Driver of car driving in wrong direction was pronounced dead on scene. Highway will be shut down for several hours @WFMY pic.twitter.com/He83fGZ06I — Kyle Connolly (@KyleDConnolly) January 20, 2022

The road is closed near exit 138 which is NC-61. The highway will be shut down for a few more hours, according to troopers.

Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at mile marker 138 to Highway 70.

