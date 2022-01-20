Wrong-way driver on I-40 killed after crash involving 10 plus cars in Guilford Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver on I-40 died after a crash involving more than ten cars.
The highway is partially shut down following the wreck. The wreck happened Thursday just after 5 p.m. in the area of I-40 west in Guilford County at mile marker 138 near Whitsett and NC-61. Troopers said the wrong-way driver was in the southbound lanes of I-40W/I-85S before the crash occurred.
The road is closed near exit 138 which is NC-61. The highway will be shut down for a few more hours, according to troopers.
Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at mile marker 138 to Highway 70.
