62% of WS/FCS students return to full-time classroom learning on Monday

Middle and high school students were given two choices: go back to classroom instruction four days a week or continue remote learning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The majority of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students will return to classrooms four days a week starting Monday, April 19.

The Board of Education approved Plan A in March. The plan allows middle and high school students to return to classroom instruction if they want to do so, with Wednesday remaining a flexible remote-learning day.

Families were given two options from the school district: students could return to classrooms four days a week or continue remote learning. As of Monday, the district said 62% of students will be back for in-person learning.

WS/FCS officials said for planning purposes, students had to choose one option or the other.

Elementary students have already returned to classrooms under Plan A.

“In-person learning is what’s best for most students. If they want to learn in-person four days a week, now they can,” said Tricia McManus, WS/FCS Superintendent.