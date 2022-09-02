x
WSSU marching band featured on 'First Take' show on ESPN

The band performed on the show as a part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.
Credit: Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ESPN's "First Take" featured the Winston-Salem State University marching band on its show Friday morning. 

WSSU alumni Stephen A. Smith is a host of the show and he made sure his alma mater is getting the exposure they need as he is proud to spread the word about the Rams. 

Smith came to the school last year and this year, the school came to him.

Cheerleaders and players stood on the set as the hosts discussed major headlines.

Then the marching band played out on the field for a national audience.

Winston-Salem State University is set to play against Central State University Sunday at 4 p.m. 

