Burlington grocery store employee wins NC Lottery jackpot

Adam Roberts spent $2 and got more than $70,000 back.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is an explanation of how the NC Education Lottery is used.

A Burlington man won $72,796 from a North Carolina lottery game.

Adam Roberts bought a $2 Lucky Clover ticket on Sept. 23 from a Burlington Harris Teeter where he worked. He was the first person to win the jackpot.

"I looked at what was over $500 and the only thing that was over $500 was the jackpot. I was like, 'There's no way,'" Roberts said.

He had a one in 240,000 to win 20% of the jackpot. The total jackpot was $363,980. After federal and state tax, he took home $51,188.

Roberts said he is thankful but he doesn't have any huge plans for the money.