Forsyth County man wins $100,000 from $30 scratch-off ticket

Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019 that features a breakdown of lottery money and where it goes within the state.

A Winston-Salem man scored big after buying a $30 scratch-off.

Jin Jiang of Winston-Salem turned $30 into a $100,000 prize after buying the lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Quality Mart on Yadkinville Highway in Pfafftown. When Jiang collected his winnings, he took home $65,010 after taxes.

The Millionaire Maker came out on March 2, 2021, and has 11 remaining $100,000 prizes and 34 $1 million dollar prizes left to date.

