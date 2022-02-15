x
‘I almost had a heart attack,’ Reidsville man wins $1 million on $10 lotto ticket

“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Paul Bray Jr. said.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from 2019, features a breakdown of lottery money and where it goes within the state. 

A Reidsville man is $1 million richer thanks to one very lucky lottery ticket.

“I almost had a heart attack,” Paul Bray Jr. said after scratching off the ticket. He bought the $10 ticket at S&L Country Market on U.S. 158 in Reidsville.

“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Bray said.

He plans to use the money from the winnings to build a house for himself and his wife.

Credit: NC Education Lottery
Paul Bray Jr. wins it big!

He opted for the lump sum amount of $600,000 and took home $426,063 after state and federal taxes.

The Big Cash Payout game launched in December with four top prizes of $1 million.

