RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro.

Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum.