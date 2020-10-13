2 Be Counted 2020 | County-by-county list of one-stop voting locations in the Piedmont Triad

Any registered voter may cast an absentee ballot in person during the early voting period. In North Carolina, this period is called “one-stop early voting.”

Make sure your vote is counted! You can beat the crowds by participating in one-stop early voting.

One-stop early voting begins Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31.

Here is a county-by-county list of locations in the Piedmont Triad or you can look it up yourself on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

You can also check the site for hours of operation.

Alamance County

Alamance County Office Annex Building (Auditorium)

201 W. Elm St.

Graham, NC 27253

Elmira Community Center

810 Wicker St.

Burlington, NC 27217

Holly Hill Mall

309 Huffman Mill Rd. # 300

Burlington, NC 27215

Kernodle Senior Center

1535 S. Mebane St.

Burlington, NC 27215

Mebane Arts and Community Center

622 Corregidor St.

Mebane, NC 27302

Alleghany County

Alleghany County Board of Elections Office

348 S. Main St. # 10

Sparta, NC 28675

Caswell County

Caswell County Board of Elections Office

140 Main St.

Yanceyville, NC 27379

Chatham County

Goldston One Stop

40 Coral Ave. # A

Goldston, NC 27252

CCCC Health Science Building

75 Ballentrae Ct.

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 US Hwy 64 West Bus

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Governors Village

40150 Moring

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

New Hope Baptist Church

581 New Hope Church Rd.

Apex, NC 27523

Siler City

115 S. Third Ave.

Siler City, NC 27344

Davidson County

Arcadia Community Building

1281 Community Rd.

Lexington, NC 27295

Davidson Co. Board of Elections Office

945 N. Main St # A

Lexington, NC 27292

Davidson Co. West Campus Gym

555 W. Center St. Ext

Lexington, NC 27292

Denton Library

310 W. Salisbury St.

Denton, NC 27239

Midway United Methodist Church

9795 Old US Highway 52

Lexington, NC 27295

Thomasville Library

14 Randolph St.

Thomasville, NC 27360

Davie County

Brock Gym

644 N. Main St.

Mocksville, NC 27028

Cornerstone Christian Church

1585 NC Highway 801 N.

Mocksville, NC 27028

Jerusalem Vol. Fire Department

7185 NC Highway 801 Hwy S.

Mocksville, NC 27028

Forsyth County

Brown Douglas Recreation Center

4725 Indiana Ave

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Clemmons Library

3554 Clemmons Rd

Clemmons, NC 27012

Forsyth Co. Board of Elections

201 N Chestnut St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Harper Hill Shopping Center

150 Grant Hill Ln

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Kernersville Branch Library

248 Harmon Ln

Kernersville, NC 27284

Lewisville Library

6490 Shallowford Rd

Lewisville, NC 27023

Mazie Woodruff

4905 Lansing Dr

Winston Salem, NC 27105

Miller Park Recreation Center

400 Leisure Ln

Winston Salem, NC 27103

Old Town Rec Centre

4550 Shattalon Dr

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Rural Hall Library

7125 Broad St

Rural Hall, NC 27045

Sedge Garden Rec Center

401 Robbins Rd

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Southside Library

3185 Buchanan St

Winston Salem, NC 27127

Sprague Street Rec Center

1350 E Sprague St

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Walkertown Library

2969 Main St

Walkertown, NC 27051

Winston Lake Family YMCA

901 Waterworks Rd

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Winston-Salem First Assembly of God

3730 University Pkwy

Winston Salem, NC 27106

WSSU Anderson Center

800 Price St

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Guilford County

Allen Jay Rec Center

1073 E Springfield Rd

High Point, NC 27263

Barber Park

1500 Dans Rd

Greensboro, NC 27401

Brown Rec Center

302 E Vandalia Rd

Greensboro, NC 27406

Bur-Mill Club

5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd

Greensboro, NC 27410

Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum

6136 Burlington Rd

Gibsonville, NC 27249

Craft Rec Center

3911 Yanceyville St

Greensboro, NC 27405

Deep River Rec Center

1529 Skeet Club Rd

High Point, NC 27265

Gateway

5900 Summit Ave

Browns Summit, NC 27214

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27403

Griffin Rec Center

5301 Hilltop Rd

Jamestown, NC 27282

GTCC Cameron Campus

7908 Leabourne Rd

Colfax, NC 27235

Guilford Ag Center

3309 Burlington Rd

Greensboro, NC 27405

Guilford County Board of Elections Office

301 W Market St

Greensboro, NC 27401

High Point Parks & Rec Building

136 Northpoint Ave

High Point, NC 27262

Jamestown Town Hall

301 E Main St

Jamestown, NC 27282

Leonard Rec Center

6324 Ballinger Rd

Greensboro, NC 27410

Lewis Rec Center

3110 Forest Lawn Dr

Greensboro, NC 27455

NC A&T

202 University Cir

Greensboro, NC 27411

Northeast Park

3421 Ne Park Dr

Gibsonville, NC 27249

Oak Ridge Town Hall

8315 Linville Rd

Oak Ridge, NC 27310

Pleasant Garden Town Hall

4920 Alliance Church Rd

Pleasant Garden, NC 27313

Roy Culler Center

600 N Hamilton St

High Point, NC 27262

Trotter Rec Center

3906 Betula St

Greensboro, NC 27407

UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness

1301 W Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27412

Washington Terrance Park

101 Gordon St

High Point, NC 27260

Montgomery County

Biscoe Town Hall

110 W Main St

Biscoe, NC 27209

Highland Community Center

131 Hoffman Dr

Mt Gilead, NC 27306

Troy Public Library Community Room

215 W Main St

Troy, NC 27371

Randolph County

Archdale Community Services Building

213 Balfour Dr

Archdale, NC 27263

Franklinville United Methodist Church

227 W Main St

Franklinville, NC 27248

Randleman Civic Center

122 Commerce Sq

Randleman, NC 27317

Randolph County Board of Elections

1457 N Fayetteville St

Asheboro, NC 27203

Rockingham County

Eden Library

598 S Pierce St

Eden, NC 27288

Madison Mayodan Library

611 Burton St

Madison, NC 27025

Rockingham County Board of Elections Office

240 Cherokee Camp Rd # 1

Reidsville, NC 27320

Salvation Army Community Center

708 Barnes St

Reidsville, NC 27320

Stokes County

Poplar Springs Church Gym

7120 Nc 66 Hwy S

King, NC 27021

Stokes County Board of Elections

1012 Main St

Danbury, NC 27016

Willow Oak Baptist Church Gym

4837 Nc 89 Hwy E

Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Surry County

Elkin Rescue Squad

940 N Bridge St

Elkin, NC 28621

Pilot Mountain Town Hall

124 W Main St

Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

Surry County Board of Elections Office

915 E Atkins St

Dobson, NC 27017

Wilkes County

Edwin McGee Natural Resource Center

928 Fairplains Rd

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Wilkesboro Civic Center

1241 SCHOOL ST

WILKESBORO, NC 28697

Yadkin County

Agricultural and Educational Building