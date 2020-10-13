2 Be Counted 2020 | County-by-county list of one-stop voting locations in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from October 12, and talks about how to protect yourself while voting during the pandemic.
Make sure your vote is counted! You can beat the crowds by participating in one-stop early voting.
Any registered voter may cast an absentee ballot in person during the early voting period. In North Carolina, this period is called “one-stop early voting.”
One-stop early voting begins Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31.
Here is a county-by-county list of locations in the Piedmont Triad or you can look it up yourself on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
You can also check the site for hours of operation.
Alamance County
Alamance County Office Annex Building (Auditorium)
201 W. Elm St.
Graham, NC 27253
Elmira Community Center
810 Wicker St.
Burlington, NC 27217
Holly Hill Mall
309 Huffman Mill Rd. # 300
Burlington, NC 27215
Kernodle Senior Center
1535 S. Mebane St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Mebane Arts and Community Center
622 Corregidor St.
Mebane, NC 27302
Alleghany County
Alleghany County Board of Elections Office
348 S. Main St. # 10
Sparta, NC 28675
Caswell County
Caswell County Board of Elections Office
140 Main St.
Yanceyville, NC 27379
Chatham County
Goldston One Stop
40 Coral Ave. # A
Goldston, NC 27252
CCCC Health Science Building
75 Ballentrae Ct.
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center
1192 US Hwy 64 West Bus
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Governors Village
40150 Moring
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
New Hope Baptist Church
581 New Hope Church Rd.
Apex, NC 27523
Siler City
115 S. Third Ave.
Siler City, NC 27344
Davidson County
Arcadia Community Building
1281 Community Rd.
Lexington, NC 27295
Davidson Co. Board of Elections Office
945 N. Main St # A
Lexington, NC 27292
Davidson Co. West Campus Gym
555 W. Center St. Ext
Lexington, NC 27292
Denton Library
310 W. Salisbury St.
Denton, NC 27239
Midway United Methodist Church
9795 Old US Highway 52
Lexington, NC 27295
Thomasville Library
14 Randolph St.
Thomasville, NC 27360
Davie County
Brock Gym
644 N. Main St.
Mocksville, NC 27028
Cornerstone Christian Church
1585 NC Highway 801 N.
Mocksville, NC 27028
Jerusalem Vol. Fire Department
7185 NC Highway 801 Hwy S.
Mocksville, NC 27028
Forsyth County
Brown Douglas Recreation Center
4725 Indiana Ave
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Clemmons Library
3554 Clemmons Rd
Clemmons, NC 27012
Forsyth Co. Board of Elections
201 N Chestnut St
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Harper Hill Shopping Center
150 Grant Hill Ln
Winston Salem, NC 27104
Kernersville Branch Library
248 Harmon Ln
Kernersville, NC 27284
Lewisville Library
6490 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
Mazie Woodruff
4905 Lansing Dr
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Miller Park Recreation Center
400 Leisure Ln
Winston Salem, NC 27103
Old Town Rec Centre
4550 Shattalon Dr
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Rural Hall Library
7125 Broad St
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Sedge Garden Rec Center
401 Robbins Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27107
Southside Library
3185 Buchanan St
Winston Salem, NC 27127
Sprague Street Rec Center
1350 E Sprague St
Winston Salem, NC 27107
Walkertown Library
2969 Main St
Walkertown, NC 27051
Winston Lake Family YMCA
901 Waterworks Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Winston-Salem First Assembly of God
3730 University Pkwy
Winston Salem, NC 27106
WSSU Anderson Center
800 Price St
Winston Salem, NC 27107
Guilford County
Allen Jay Rec Center
1073 E Springfield Rd
High Point, NC 27263
Barber Park
1500 Dans Rd
Greensboro, NC 27401
Brown Rec Center
302 E Vandalia Rd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Bur-Mill Club
5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum
6136 Burlington Rd
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Craft Rec Center
3911 Yanceyville St
Greensboro, NC 27405
Deep River Rec Center
1529 Skeet Club Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Gateway
5900 Summit Ave
Browns Summit, NC 27214
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27403
Griffin Rec Center
5301 Hilltop Rd
Jamestown, NC 27282
GTCC Cameron Campus
7908 Leabourne Rd
Colfax, NC 27235
Guilford Ag Center
3309 Burlington Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guilford County Board of Elections Office
301 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27401
High Point Parks & Rec Building
136 Northpoint Ave
High Point, NC 27262
Jamestown Town Hall
301 E Main St
Jamestown, NC 27282
Leonard Rec Center
6324 Ballinger Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Lewis Rec Center
3110 Forest Lawn Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
NC A&T
202 University Cir
Greensboro, NC 27411
Northeast Park
3421 Ne Park Dr
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Oak Ridge Town Hall
8315 Linville Rd
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Pleasant Garden Town Hall
4920 Alliance Church Rd
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Roy Culler Center
600 N Hamilton St
High Point, NC 27262
Trotter Rec Center
3906 Betula St
Greensboro, NC 27407
UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness
1301 W Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27412
Washington Terrance Park
101 Gordon St
High Point, NC 27260
Montgomery County
Biscoe Town Hall
110 W Main St
Biscoe, NC 27209
Highland Community Center
131 Hoffman Dr
Mt Gilead, NC 27306
Troy Public Library Community Room
215 W Main St
Troy, NC 27371
Randolph County
Archdale Community Services Building
213 Balfour Dr
Archdale, NC 27263
Franklinville United Methodist Church
227 W Main St
Franklinville, NC 27248
Randleman Civic Center
122 Commerce Sq
Randleman, NC 27317
Randolph County Board of Elections
1457 N Fayetteville St
Asheboro, NC 27203
Rockingham County
Eden Library
598 S Pierce St
Eden, NC 27288
Madison Mayodan Library
611 Burton St
Madison, NC 27025
Rockingham County Board of Elections Office
240 Cherokee Camp Rd # 1
Reidsville, NC 27320
Salvation Army Community Center
708 Barnes St
Reidsville, NC 27320
Stokes County
Poplar Springs Church Gym
7120 Nc 66 Hwy S
King, NC 27021
Stokes County Board of Elections
1012 Main St
Danbury, NC 27016
Willow Oak Baptist Church Gym
4837 Nc 89 Hwy E
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Surry County
Elkin Rescue Squad
940 N Bridge St
Elkin, NC 28621
Pilot Mountain Town Hall
124 W Main St
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Surry County Board of Elections Office
915 E Atkins St
Dobson, NC 27017
Wilkes County
Edwin McGee Natural Resource Center
928 Fairplains Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Wilkesboro Civic Center
1241 SCHOOL ST
WILKESBORO, NC 28697
Yadkin County
Agricultural and Educational Building
2051 Agricultural Way
Yadkinville, NC 27055