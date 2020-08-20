FACT CHECK: Is Harris more liberal than Warren & Sanders?

The GovTrack ranking looks at what bills the senator sponsored and voted for. Husser thinks you also need to take into account the politician's overall stances presented in speeches and on their campaign website.



"My personal impression is that she is liberal, but she's not nearly the level of liberal that you would see wanting massive government intervention in both the social and economic sphere," he said.



Keep in mind who Harris is being compared with in the rankings. UNCG Professor Hunter Bacot says the most extreme members of a political party tend to be in the House of Representatives, like A.O.C. who was elected to represent parts of New York City. As a senator, Harris was elected to represent a whole state.



"I don't think the Senate has many extremely liberal members in all honestly. Because senators represent the state. And I don't care how liberal the state is, it's never going to be so left that someone can be labeled as left-winged. It's hard to win a statewide election and be too extreme," Bacot said.



So Donald Trump's claim is true but needs context.