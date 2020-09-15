Answering frequently asked questions about absentee ballots

We get answers to your questions and concerns regarding mail-in voting.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We're now less than 50 days away from the election and so far, more than 700,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

That number makes it clear mail-in voting will impact a lot of voters this year, and many of you have reached out to our Voter Access Team with questions and concerns surrounding those ballots.

Here are four easy steps to make the process smoother.

Request your mail-in ballot. Fill out the application correctly. Submit your request to your local election office.*The deadline to request one is Tuesday, October 27. When you ballot arrives, read it carefully, follow the instructions to complete it and return it.

Here are some commonly asked questions and concerns about returning your absentee ballot, and answers from the State Board of Elections.

Do you need double postage to make sure it arrives on time?

No, just one forever stamp is needed.

What if I'm worried about mailing in my ballot?

You can drop it off at our (your local Board of Elections) office, or any early voting location.

When should I mail in my ballot?

Its recommended you mail it in at least one week prior to the state deadline. That day would be Tuesday, October 20. Voters should request their absentee ballots as soon as possible, but no later than October 19.

