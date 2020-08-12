77-year-old NC congresswoman who tested positive for COVID-19 cleared to return to Washington

The 77-year-old Foxx was asymptomatic, while Budd said he had mild symptoms.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation have returned to work in Washington after both tested positive recently for COVID-19.

Foxx's office and Budd said on Monday that were back in the nation's capital.