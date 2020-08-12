77-year-old NC congresswoman who tested positive for COVID-19 cleared to return to Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation have returned to work in Washington after both tested positive recently for COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx tested positive the week of Nov. 23. Rep. Ted Budd had announced last week he received a similar coronavirus diagnosis. The 77-year-old Foxx was asymptomatic, while Budd said he had mild symptoms.
Foxx's office and Budd said on Monday that were back in the nation's capital.
Foxx and Budd both won reelection last month.