GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seafood Destiny continued feeding the community by offering free meals to workers in the cosmetology field on Tuesday.

Owner, and Pastor, Anthony Knotts says the restaurant started the service because a member of his congregation is on the front lines in High Point during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to do something that would let her and her team know that I appreciate them," Knotts said.

The member of his congregation sent him photos, and Knotts said once he saw the smile on her face he knew the restaurant's work couldn't stop there.

Seafood Destiny will take a break from serving meals the week of April 20th, but will resume serving on April 27th.

Knotts said the restaurant plans to feed postal service workers, social service workers, and truck drivers next.