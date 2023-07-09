Casino expansion in North Carolina seems uncertain

Republican House Speaker says they don't have enough Republican votes for the budget if it includes gaming.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The future of casino expansion in North Carolina is now uncertain.

Wednesday night, House Speaker Tim Moore sent an email to his fellow Republican lawmakers, saying they don't have enough votes.

In it, he wrote, "There are not 61 Republicans willing to vote for the budget if it includes gaming."

WFMY News 2's Giselle Thomas has gathered more details on what this means for casino expansion in North Carolina.

The email from House Speaker Tim Moore said there's confusion regarding the status of the vote count on gaming. He then goes on to say lawmakers will continue state budget talks next week without gaming.

You might remember when state lawmakers were considering adding casino expansion to the state budget bill.



Republican Representative Sarah Stevens, who represents Wilkes and Surry counties, confirmed that due to the lack of votes, it does not appear gaming would be in the budget, but it may be voted on as a separate bill.



Getting lawmaker's approval would be the first step to expanding gambling in North Carolina.

Currently, state law prohibits casinos outside of tribal lands.

Some lawmakers want to create entertainment districts in some areas, including Rockingham County.

After speaking with several Republican state lawmakers, they shared a few things.

They were referring comments to the house speaker, there is backlash and support regarding casinos, and they're simply still figuring things out.

Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers met for hours behind closed doors to discuss the budget, including gambling.

On Tuesday, protestors from Rockingham County and elsewhere gathered outside the state capitol to make it clear they're against casino expansion.

One of the men who drove there from Rockingham County said he wants transparency from lawmakers.



"From a state level, I would say the same thing get out of the back rooms and stop doing things behind closed doors. You need to be transparent with the public the people are who you represent not your wallet it's not your bank account to pull it up all bank accounts we represent we the people and we the people are the ones that vote you in and can vote you out,"



Again, lawmakers are expected to vote on the state budget next week. At this point, it's not clear whether casinos will be a part of it.