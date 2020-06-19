Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to reopen gyms, bars in North Carolina

Though Gov. Cooper said no to reopening gyms and bars, he will allow North Carolina teens to get their license without taking a road test.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill allowing gyms, fitness centers and bars to reopen with a 69-50 vote on June 10. Almost coming down to the last hour, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill Friday.

The move didn't take bars by surprise, as Cooper has vetoed similar bills before.

"Unfortunately it is what it is," said Seth Mapes, owner of The Bearded Goat in downtown Greensboro, "I hate to say it like that but there’s really nothing else you can do about it. You just gotta kinda hold tight and hopefully, it’s sooner than later."

Mapes bars have been closed for three months. When phase two went into effect and bars were not included in that, he was relieved because he and his staff still needed time to prepare. However, now, he said they're ready.

"Doing a lot of cleaning. Trying to get everything ready for preparation to hopefully open at some point soon," said Mapes, "We just don’t know what the next steps when we are able to open what will be the guidelines or restrictions."

Lentz Ison, the director of operations at Dram & Draught in downtown Greensboro is also ready to reopen.

"We’re doing everything that we can to make sure that when we do open that everyone is as safe as possible, but we are ready. If we are able to open tomorrow we’re ready to open," said Ison.

The veto of the bill that would have allowed him to reopen, didn't take Ison by surprise either. He's hopeful a decision will come next week from the governor.

"On the same day attorneys argued in court that Gov. Cooper's different treatment of bars and restaurants is inexplicable, Gov. Cooper vetoed this economic lifeline for thousands of businesses across North Carolina. Our state is one of only four that has not reopened gyms and fitness centers. Why did he walk with protesters without a mask on, but prohibits everyday citizens from using an elliptical machine at a gym? Why is it safe to have a drink outside at a restaurant, but it’s dangerous to have a drink outside at a bar? Gov. Cooper needs to release the science behind these apparent contradictions," Sen. Rick Gunn said in a statement.

"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety," Cooper said on Twitter about the decision.

Rep. Jon Hardister said the general assembly could try and override the governor's veto. For that to happen, Hardister said it would take a supermajority vote to override a veto. So, almost all of the general assembly would have to vote in favor of overriding the veto.

Hardister said that could be a topic of discussion next week.