My 2 Cents: Be a good neighbor

WFMY News 2's Lauren shares why it's important to know those who live around you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How often do you talk to your neighbors?

Or do you talk to them at all?

We may wave to our neighbors when we see them walking their dogs around the block, or maybe even when they're taking out the trash.

But, do you actually know who they are?

Today is National Good Neighbor Day.

Held on September 28 of every year, the day creates an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other and examine what it means to be a good neighbor.

There are many ways to celebrate the day.

It can be as simple as offering a kind word like complimenting their lawn.

It can be as large as hosting an event.

I remember the fun block parties and cookouts held in my neighborhood when living on the Army Base in Butzbach, Germany.

These parties were a great way to get to know other kids in the neighborhood.

Some of these kids became my lifelong friends.

You can celebrate the day by creating a service project for your neighborhood.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, it's important that we get to know those who live around us.

It helps to provide a safer environment and you never know when you'll need to borrow a cup of sugar.

The next time you see your neighbor outside checking the mail, try to strike up a conversation.

That one simple exchange could lead to a vital friendship for years to come.