My 2 Cents: Forget the gadgets! Give the gift of experiences

A CBS News poll found 73-percent of people thought spending time with friends and family was the best aspect of the holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just 10 days away and if you're a last-minute shopper like myself, you're probably starting to feel the pressure. Sometimes I have trouble finding the perfect gift for my loved ones. I want it to be something meaningful or something that they will find useful. Too many times have I gone out and spent tons of money on gadgets and clothing items that go unused or still have the tag on them.

A consumer reports article said experiences make the best holiday gifts and studies show quality time with family is worth more than a toy. It turns out most people don't care about gifts. According to the article, a CBS News poll found 73-percent of people thought spending time with friends and family was the best aspect of the holiday season while four percent said giving and receiving gifts was the best part.

Consumer reports said gifting a cooking class or painting workshop can make for a great experience you can share with your loved ones.

Acts of service can make for great gifts. Help someone with a task they've been putting off or wouldn't spend time on themselves.

Try giving the gift of relaxation. A facial, massage, or spa day is a great experience especially when they don't have to pay for it.

If you're still searching for that perfect gift, remember trendy gadgets come and go, but experiences last a lifetime.