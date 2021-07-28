My 2 Cents: Keep an open mind during the pandemic

With new masks wearing recommendations from the CDC, WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman encourages others to stay positive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

The past year and a half have certainly been a roller coaster.



With businesses closing and reopening, and schools transiting to remote learning and back to in-person.



It's been a lot and at times it's also been confusing.



Tuesday, the CDC released new recommendations for mask wearing.



Considering new data, the CDC is recommending some vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in spaces of high covid-19 transmission.



This past May, the agency said fully vaccinated individuals did not need to wear mask indoors.



Just when we thought we thought we were heading in the right direction; it may feel like we are taking several steps back.



I know that this is frustrating for many, but it's important during these times to keep an open mind.