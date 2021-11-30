My 2 Cents: Get your nails or hair done! You deserve to treat yourself!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey explains why she thinks self care is so important and what she's done recently to relax.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Self care. It's something we talk about a lot, but do we actually invest in it?

Recently, I went to the salon and while I was there my mind was racing about everything from the story I was pursuing at work to the new sleep training technique I wanted to try out for my daughter. Then I realized what I was doing and reminded myself I needed to take this time to relax.

Being a new mom and working full-time, I haven't had much time for myself and this was two hour I could shut everything off and enjoy the pampering.

The stress of daily life can add up, not to mention the pandemic and planning for the holidays. We can absolutely feel the pressure of everything.

That's why it's important that we take care of ourselves in whatever way we can.

I asked you on my Facebook page what you do for self care.

Casey does meditation. Shea walks through TJMaxx and Home Goods. Anne makes sleep a priority and walks several miles a day. Kelly likes to get away for a few hours, alone. Winston escapes into a book or a movie.

Whatever it may be that works for you, take this as a reminder to invest in self care sometime this holiday season.