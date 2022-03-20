A day in the life of a sports anchor: Duke Blue Devils beat Michigan State 85 to 76

WFMY News 2’s Amanda Ferguson took fans along with her on her journey.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WFMY’s Amanda Ferguson got a “front-row seat” to all the action at Duke’s head-to-head matchup against the Michigan State Spartans Sunday.

An 85 to 76 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

She took fans along with her on her journey, starting Saturday as everyone geared up for Sunday’s big game in Greenville, SC.

"It's just cool seeing all the Duke fans travel from all around and just seeing other fans too from other schools, and just experiencing this in general," said Brittani Carroll, who is a Duke graduate student who traveled to Greenville. "It's always really cool talking to other fans too, seeing where they're from and hearing their history with Duke too."

Fans like Keith Chism were pumped as well.

"This a great thing, especially for the community," Chism said who is a Duke fan from Greenville.

Here are a few photos and special moments Amanda captured along her journey Sunday.

12:47 p.m. Sunny skies in Greenville Sunday afternoon

Good afternoon from Greenville, SC. pic.twitter.com/LVLriwlEpK — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

1:03 p.m. All geared up for Game Day in Greenville. Just moments away from stepping into the arena.

It’s game day here in Greenville.

Duke vs Michigan State at 5:15 on @WFMY

Heading to the arena soon! pic.twitter.com/mWXp089Gmd — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

1:23 p.m. Here’s a look inside the hotel.

3:37 p.m. Amanda’s on her way into the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3:39 p.m. A literal step-by-step tour of what it’s like walking through the media area of the arena.

This is what it’s like walking through the media area from my point of view. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/UUJdBhatoL — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

4:13 p.m. The Duke Blue Devils are about to warm up.

5:21 p.m. Fans could be seen coming into the arena.

5:32 p.m. Coach K & Tom Izzo are going head-to-head one last time

Coach K & Tom Izzo going against each other one final time. #History #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/g3XScunUQC — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

6:31 p.m. 20 minutes are left on the clock.

7:45 p.m. The Duke Blue Devils hype the crowd just moments before their big win against Michigan State.